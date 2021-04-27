Brilliant Shubham scores massive 294 in SK Green’s emphatic victory

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 27: First-Class cricketer Shubham Khajuria scored magnificent 294 runs in SK Green XI’s resounding win over SK Red in a One-Day match as part of a series of practice matches being organised by Shubham Khajuria Cricket Academy (SKCA) to provide ample opportunity to its trainees to fine-tune their cricketing skills at Mandal cricket ground near here.

Earlier, opting to bat first after winning the toss, SK Green XI rode on a swashbuckling batting display by Shubham to score a huge total of 411 runs in 47.2 overs, losing all their wickets in the process. Shubham was in murderous mood and butchered the rival bowlers with utmost ease, hitting 19 fours and 28 massive sixes in his 148-ball knock. He hit the ball with fluidity, grace and utter brilliance. Arsh (24) and Prabh (20) were the only other batsmen to cross double figure mark, scoring 24 and 20 runs respectively. Prab was instrumental in giving his skipper company and the pair piled up 146 runs for the last wicket. For SK Red, Sampark Gupta took 4 wickets, while Anmol Bhan and Kartik claimed 2 and 1 wicket respectively.

In reply, SK Red managed to score 291 runs, thus lost the match by 120 runs. Kanav scored brilliant 107 runs off 80 balls, studded with 14 fours and 2 sixes, while Musaif Ajaz contributed 63 runs off 41 balls, studded with 4 fours and 5 sixes. Kartik (36) and Vinayak Gupta (18) were the other contributors. Shantanu Sharma bagged 3 wickets, while Prabh took 2 and Shubham claimed 1 wicket.

The matches are being organised by Shubham Khajuria Cricket Academy with an objective to provide match exposure to its trainees and make them ready for bigger circuit of the game.