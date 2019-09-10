Four Riders complete World’s Highest Dualthon

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 10: Inspired by the words of Prime Minister on the launch of Fit India Movement and with an aim to inspire the youth of Jammu, four members of JK Randonneurs today completed the Dualthon organised by the Tuffman India, here.

The four members of JK Randonneurs who finished this event are Harpyas Singh, Sudhir Anand, Tejbir Singh Bali and Sukreet Gupta.

Tuffman India keeps on organising fitness related events and this event was started from NSD Stadium, here. The event was to complete 5 kms Run and 50 kms Cycling within the stipulated time of 4 hours and 30 minutes at an elevation of 12000 ft. above the sea level.

All the four participants have completed the Challenge well before the stipulated time and finished it in less than 3 hours and 30 minutes.

The Challenge was tough because of the low level of oxygen in Leh but it is the hard practice of the participants by which they could make it.

JK Randonneurs, a well known Cycling Club of Jammu affiliated to Audax India keep on organising sports events for the fitness enthusiast of Jammu. They are going to organise 200 Kms Cycling event on September 22, 2019.