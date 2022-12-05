Fencers selected for Cadet Nat’l C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 5: Twenty four fencers in both boys and girls categories have been selected for the 17th Cadet (Under-18) Fencing Championship after screening conducted by J&K Sports Council at MA Stadium, here today.

The screening committee of the J&K Sports Council headed by Divisional Sports Officer, Ashok Singh alongwith Satish Gupta, Manager Indoor Sports Complex and Rashid Ahmed, Convener Adhoc Committee, J&K Amateur Fencing Association selected the players for upcoming championship, scheduled to be held at Nashik in Maharashtra from December 11 to 13.

Coaches of J&K Sports Council, Shotu Lal Sharma and Rachna Jamwal were also present in the screening, while Veer Sangram and Mokshi Sharma (both NIS qualified) will accompany the team as coaches in men’s and women’s categories respectively, while Anuradha Sharma will accompany the team as manager.

Boys team: Ranvir Jamwal, Aryan Sethi, Sohit Thakur, Sufyan Waheed Sohil, Harshit Kohli, Anubhav Sharma, Suryansh Sharma, Vatsal Gandotra, Rakshit Sharma, Dhruv Mahajan, Aadhar Khajuria and Poorvak Suri.

Girls team: Twinkle Gupta, Kalash Jamwal, Khushi Sharma, Diksha Rajput, Suhani Singh Raina, Shriya Sharma, Manshi Sharma, Simarleen Kour, Ananya Sharma, Subhanaya Sharma, Sarvagya Sharma and Chhavi Sharma.