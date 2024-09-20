Every save I made in Olympics was not about me, but for team and country: Sreejesh

New Delhi, Sep 20: Retired hockey legend PR Sreejesh manned the Indian goal like a wall and made some crucial saves during the country’s bronze-winning campaign at the recent Paris Olympics and he said each one of his efforts was made for the entire team and the nation.

The 36-year-old Sreejesh, who retired from the game after a glorious 18-year international career, was nominated for the prestigious FIH Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year Award 2024 after playing a pivotal role in India’s campaign in the Olympics.

“Every save I made in that tournament was not just about me; it was about the entire team and our country’s support,” Sreejesh said.

“Being nominated for this award is a reflection of our collective spirit and the incredible journey we’ve had together. I hope my career inspires future generations to chase their dreams on the hockey field.”

The nomination is the latest in a series of accolades for the legendary goalkeeper, often referred to as the ‘Great Wall of Indian Hockey.’

In what was his final international tournament, Sreejesh displayed exceptional skill and resilience, making crucial saves during key moments and helping India secure a bronze medal. It was India’s first back-to-back Olympic medals in over five decades, since the 1972 Munich Olympics.

“It’s a special recognition for me, especially as I conclude my journey in international hockey,” said the affable player from Kerala in a Hockey India release.

“The Paris Olympics was an emotional and unforgettable experience, and this nomination serves as a reminder of the hard work, dedication, and passion that went into every match.”

Sreejesh’s nomination came after his remarkable show at the Paris Olympics, where he stood firm in front of the goalpost, particularly during India’s intense quarterfinal clash against Great Britain.

Despite the team being reduced to 10 men after Amit Rohidas’s red card, Sreejesh’s critical saves and calm demeanour in the penalty shootout helped India secure a 4-2 victory and a place in the semifinals.

His performance not only inspired his teammates but also reinforced his status as one of the world’s finest goalkeepers.

Sreejesh’s career has been adorned with multiple awards, including the FIH Goalkeeper of the Year in 2021 and 2022, the Arjuna Award, the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, and the World Games Athlete of the Year.

His 18-year-long career has seen him representing India in more than 300 matches and at four Olympic Games — London 2012, Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020, and Paris 2024.

“This nomination isn’t just mine; it’s for every individual who has supported me and Indian hockey over the years. It’s been an incredible ride, and I’m proud to have played my part in our team’s success.” (PTI)