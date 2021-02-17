DYSSO declares open Volleyball Tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 17: District Youth Services and Sports Officer (DYSSO) Sukh Dev Raj Sharma declared open 3rd Dev Raj Khajuria Volleyball Memorial Tournament at MA Stadium, here today.

About 12 teams are participating in this championship. The tournament is being organised by Trikuta Volleyball Club Jammu under the aegis of VAJK. The chief guest also paid tributes to late Dev Raj Khajuria along with other dignitaries of the Volleyball Association.

Seven matches were played today wherein Garhwal Club beat Kaluchak Club by 3-0 sets (25-19,25-11 & 25-19), whereas TA trounced Sub-junior by 3-0 sets (25-17, 25-11 & 25-17) and Samba Warriors got better of 16 Rajput by 3-0 sets (25-11, 25-16 & 25-19) besides TA defeated Senior-B by 4-1 sets (22-25, 25-17, 27-18 & 26-24), Trikuta Club beat Garhwal by 3-0 sets (25-17, 25-20 & 26-24), Senior-A got better of Seven JK Rifle by 4-1 sets (25-16, 24-26, 25-15 & 25-22) and Senior State trounced Digiana by 3-0 sets (25-22, 25-22 & 25-18).

The matches were officiated by Mulkh Raj Khajuria, Amit Sharma, Shubham Sharma, Anil Sharma and Bhavna Sharma.