Delhi wrestler lifts 125th Kun Kanyala Dangal title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

REASI, Feb 17: International wrestler Mohanu of Chattershal Stadium Delhi lifted 125th Kun Kanyala (Panthal) Dangal title by defeating Abdul Gani of Mallerkotla Punjab in first bout, held at Kalka Mandir Panthal, here today.

Wrestler Mohanu was adjudged as the best wrestler of the Dangal which was organized by Peer Baba Kali Mata Dangal Committee Kun Kanyala Dangal (Panthal) in association with J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association. The winner was awarded with cash prize of Rs 75000, while runner-up wrestler got Rs 50000.

A total of 48 bouts were played during the day long Dangal.

The 2nd malli bout was fought between Nisar of J&K Police and Bholla of Delhi wherein former emerged as winner and was awarded with cash prize of Rs 12000 and later was awarded with Rs 9000.

The third bout was won by Rashid of Domana Akhara defeating Kakaran of Delhi, whereas Balla of Kot Bhalwal won 4th bout by defeating Gamma of Ludhiana and Rajesh of Ludhiana beat Chain Singh of Reasi besides Kirti of Ludhiana defeated Gopal Sharma of Jindrah, Surjeet Singh of Reasi trounced Sagar of Delhi and Murad Ali of Domana beat Monti of Delhi.

Muneer of Nagrota got better of Yegesh of Delhi, Suresh of Pathankot trounced Salman of Choprashop (Udhampur) and Fiza of Billawar beat Shota Muneer of Jammu besides Nadeem of Doda defeated Ali of Kathua and Roshan Lal Sharma of J&K Police beat Ghanshayam of Delhi.

SSP Reasi Rashmi Wazir was the chief guest on the occasion who distributed cash prizes among the winners and runner-up wrestlers in the presence of president of the Association, Shiv Kumar Sharma, ASP Katra Amit Bhasin, Sohan Singh Thakur (Sonu), DDC Councilor Rajinder Kumar Mengi and BDC chairman Chander Mohan Singh.

Incharge Police Chowki Sool Inspector Ali Imran, SHO Katra Suneel Sharma, Prithvi Raj Sharma, Sarpanch Rajinder Thappa, Sarpanch Suresh Mengi, DySP Bhawan Nikhil Chalotra, Varinder Badyal, Om Parkash Verma and Naresh Kumar (Pappu Lakri) were also present on the occasion.