DPSJ excels in ‘American Mathematics Contest’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 12: Students of Delhi Public School Jammu (DPSJ) excelled in American Mathematics Contest (AMC-8), organized by Mathematical Association of America (MAA).

The contest was organized to promote the development of problem solving skills on January 21, wherein a total of 4000 students appeared from various Schools pan India for this prestigious exam. Thirteen students from class VIII of DPS Jammu excelled in this internationally acclaimed and reputed mathematics examination.

The DPSJ students who excelled in the exam are Lakshya Prakash Singh (VIII, Country rank-576), Tarini Gupta (VIII, Country rank-576), Hania Mudasir (VIII, Country rank-711), Advay Sharma (VIII, Country rank-897), Anima Sharma (VIII, Country rank-897), Aadhiya Chanana (VIII, Country rank-1340), Jeetansh Sadhotra (VIII, Country rank-1340), Shreya Katoch (VIII, Country rank-1340), Syed Lisan Mohammad (VIII, Country rank-1340), Yash Nand Bhasin (VIII, Country rank-1340), Anand Dubey (VIII, Country rank-1559), Pankhudi Gupta (VIII, Country rank-1559) and Devansh Abrol (VIII, Country rank-2192).

Principal-DPS Jammu, Ruchi Chabra congratulated the participants and their parents for this achievement and also congratulated Navneet Kaur-AMC Coordinator.