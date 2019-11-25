DPS Jammu organizes ‘Curiosity Science’, ‘Joyful Mathematics’ progs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 25: Delhi Public School, Jammu organized programmes on ‘Curiosity Science’ and ‘Joyful Mathematics’ for the teachers of J&K Hub Schools, including EVS, Mathematics and Science faculty for grade V & VI.

The educators from prestigious CBSE schools of Jammu namely DPS Nagbani, Doon Int’l School, J&K Police Public School, Tiny Scholars and RRL School participated in the programme.

The event began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp signifying eradication of ignorance and spread of knowledge and enlightenment which was followed a welcome song by the school choir.

The programme centralized on the concepts of integration of art into learning, ongoing classroom transactions, pre and post learning assessments, conceptual learning and making the teaching-learning process more inclusive, joyful and experiential while addressing to the diverse needs of the learners.

The programme ‘Curiosity Science’ aimed at keeping alive the natural spark of curiosity within the learners and encouraging them to explore science 360 degrees.

The programme entitled ‘Joyful Mathematics’ stressed on making Mathematics an interesting and enjoyable task for learners despite the constraints of time and resources.

Interactive sessions and Pedagogical activities based on various themes related to EVS, Science and Mathematics provided the participants an equally shared platform for the enhancement of their teaching-learning skills, implementation of innovative methods and strategies within their teaching processes and thus, making it more creative and resourceful.

Faculty from DPS Jammu who acted as Resource Persons included Komal Singh, Deepika Jasrotia, Rimpi Sharma, Randeep Kour, Sneh Lata Sharma, Bhawna Wangoo, Namrata Gupta, Navneet Kour, Anuradha Malhotra, Ms. Antu Sharma, Yogeeta Devi, Anuradha Gadroo, Insha Ahmad, Bhanu Dubey and Sahil Sharma.

Principal, DPS Jammu, Ruchi Chabra specified as to how such teacher enrichment programmes would promote the exchange of innovative teaching ideas and practices, providing the students with better learning environment.

Earlier, Headmistress,. Meenu Gupta presented a welcome address, while the objectives of the programme were delineated by Sneh Lata for EVS, Antu Sharma for Science and Navneet Kour for Mathematics.

The programme was compeered by Manasvi Gupta and Samridhi Singh of Class VIII.