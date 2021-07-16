Downtown Hero’s FC, LKFC emerge winners of Football Professional League

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 16: Downtown Hero’s FC beat Shaheen FC Jammu by two goals to nil (2-0), whereas Lonestar KFC (LKFC) trounced Kashmir Avengers by two goals to one (2-1) in the ongoing 1st edition of Football Professional League-2021, being organised by J&K Football Association (JKFA) in collaboration with J&K Sports Council at Synthetic Turf TRC, here today.

The first match was played between Shaheen FC Jammu and Downtown Hero’s FC wherein latter dominated the show from word go as Ifham Tariq of Downtown Hero’s FC scored a magnificent goal in the 30th minute of the 1st half and received lot of appreciation from the spectators. Although, 2nd half of game started with an aggressive note wherein Shaheen FC made certain beautiful moves but failed to find the net.

It was 55th minute of 2nd half when Downtown Hero’s FC consolidated their lead through Kwesi Sessy who scored another goal and maintained its lead till the end. Ifham Tariq of Downtown Hero’s FC was declared as man of the match. Gautam Mazumdar an ace Footballer from Kolkatta distributed the man of the match prize to player.

The 2nd match was played between Kashmir Avengers FC and Lonestar KFC (LKFC). The match was evenly balanced and both exhibited quality Football using different techniques to find the net. It was in the 20th minute of the first half, the Lonestar KFC succeeded in converting a fine goal through Talib Gulzar, whereas in the 2nd half, the game started with aggressive note by both the teams, but LKFC succeeded to get penalty at 55th minute of the match wherein Raghav made no mistake in converting the penalty into goal.

In the dying moment, the Kashmir Avengers FC was also awarded a penalty kick for foul play inside the penalty area and Kelvin of Kashmir Avenger FC converted the penalty into goal, thus LKFC defeated the Kashmir Avengers FC by two goals to one (2-1).

J&K Bank XI will lock horns with SCFA at 4 pm while Real Kashmir FC to face Hyderya Sports FC at 6:30 pm at same venue tomorrow under flood lights.