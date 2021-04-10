Divyam Gupta makes e-bike

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 10: A 12-year-old boy Divyam Gupta made e-bike, which can perform upto 25 kmph and can run 20 to 30 kiloA class 8th student of KV Sunjwan was congratulated by his Principal and other teachers for this wonderful work.

Assistant Commissioner of KVs also conveyed his best wishes to Divyam for innovative work and hoped that he makes more innovations.

Divyam is very enthused to make his first e-bike model. He hopes to make lot of improvements in it and according to him it will prove an environment friendly and very cheap source of transportation for youth for short travelling.

Divyam is son of Statistical Officer Veenu Gupta and President All J&K Chess Association Atul Kumar Gupta.