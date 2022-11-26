Distt Wrestling C’ship organised

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 26: The Wrestling Association of J&K conducted District Jammu Wrestling Championship at Wrestling Hall Gulshan Ground, here today under the auspices of Wrestling Federation of India, J&K Sports Council and J&K Olympic Association.

A total of 70 wrestlers both in men and women categories from the district took part in the day long championship. Rashid Ahmed, international fencer, Ranjit Singh, Madhupal Singh, Om Parkash, Ravinder Kumar, Krishan Singh and Ajay Bharti were among the prominent who were present during the event.

In men’s section 57kg, Karan Dev-Gold, Rohit Sharma-Silver and Rohit & Tanvir Singh-Bronze medal, in 61kg Anil Kumar-Gold, Rahul Kumar-Silver and Arif Ali & Rahul Mehra-Bronze, in 65kg Mohd Sameer- Gold, Rahul-Silver and Pyar Singh & Sudhanshu Raina-Bronze, in 70kg: Gafoor Ahmed-Gold, Mohd Gulam Sawar-Silver and Amzat and Paramvir Singh-Bronze, in 74kg: Haqiqat Singh-Gold, Rafeeq Mohd-Silver and Sajan Singh-Bronze, in 79kg: Ashiq Hussain-Gold, Shubkaran Dev-Silver and Ritik Kumar & Piyush Choudhary-Bronze, in 86kg: Maqsood Ahmed-Gold, Anshu Sharma-Silver and Vipan Saini and Mohd Sahil-Bronze and in125kg: Salinder Singh-Gold, Amit Kumar-Silver and Aditya Singh Bronze medal.

In women’s section, 50kg: Mamta Devi-Gold and Pallvi Kumari-Silver, in 53kg: Upasana-Gold, Pooja Katoch-Silver, in 57kg: Muskan Rajput-Gold and Samriti Sharma-Silver, in 68kg: Sonia Sharma-Gold Medal and Monika Sharma-Silver and in 76kg: Kusum Rani won Gold medal.