District Table Tennis C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Nov 2: Three days long District Open Table Tennis Championship, organised by District Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council under the initiative of ‘My Youth My Pride’, concluded at Indoor Sports Hall Subash Stadium, here today.

Former MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia was the chief guest, whereas District Sports Officer Swarn Singh was the guest of honour and SHO Udhampur Raghubir Singh was special guest.

Earlier, a floral tribute was paid to Devinder Sharma (former general secretary), followed by welcome address presented by the general secretary of UTTA, Tarun.

In his address, he appreciated the young talent of the district and said that the District Table Tennis Association is working continuously to uplift the talent of youngsters and the only motive behind organising the tournament is to channelize the energy of youngsters into positive directions. Around 160 participants from every nook and corner of the district participated in this championship.

In the final match of sub-junior girls, Upasna Sharma trounced Palak Khajuria by 3-0, while in junior girls, Sonika Devi beat Gungun Sharma by 3-0 and in senior women, Sonika Devi defeated Gungun Sharma by 3-0, in cadet boys U-13, Prajwal Bandral beat Aryaman Sharma by 3-0 and in sub junior boys, Kanav Gupta got better of Laksh Dev Singh by 3-1.

In junior boys, Madhav Sharma beat Sourav Sharma by 3-1 and in senior men category, Madhav Sharma defeated Prince Gupta by 3-1.

Prikshit Khajuria (Treasurer), Sunny Sharma (Vice President), Vakil Singh (Astt Manager JK Sports Council), Ankit Sharma, TT Coach, Rakesh Khajuria (Councillor), Rahul Magotra general secretary Beopar Mandal, DySP Surinder Singh Billoria, Vivek Gupta, social activist, Achhat Magotra and Paras Magotra were also present during the event.

The matches were officiated by Maninder Manhas, Sahil Malgotra, Mannat Sharma and Jasmeet Singh, while in the end, prizes and certificates were distributed among winners, runner-ups and officials of the championship.