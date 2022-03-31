District Srinagar wins 1st place, Jammu 2nd, Samba 3rd

16th J&K Wushu Championship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 31: The 16th J&K Wushu Championship concluded at Sports Council Indoor Stadium, Bhagwati Nagar, here today.

Around 850 players drawn from various districts of J&K and 200 officials took part in the event.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Dr Raghav Langar was the chief guest on the occasion, while Secretary J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul was the guest of honour and Ace Sports Administrator and Vice President J&K Wushu Association, Ranjeet Kalra was the special guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Commissioner said that Wushu is one of the prominent medal winning sports disciplines. He further said the game of Wushu has brought many laurels for J&K and the country. It has produced the stars like Kuldeep Handoo, Bhanu Pratap Singh, Rajinder Singh and more recently Sadiya Tariq, who won a medal in Moscow Wushu Stars and her achievement was lauded by Prime Minister and LG Manoj Sinha, Dr Raghav Langar said.

Terming the Secretary Sports Council as a progressive leader, who has been successful in bringing a visible change in the sports scenario of J&K under the leadership of LG Manoj Sinha, the Divisional Commissioner also appreciated the positive contribution of Sports Administrator Ranjeet Kalra and Drauacharya Awardee Kuldeep Handoo towards sports.

Earlier, Secretary J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul in her address gave an overview about the achievements of Sports Council and Wushu Association of J&K.

Ranjeet Kalra, Vice President Wushu Association of J&K in his address showered generous praise on Kuldeep Handoo and termed him father of the game of Wushu in J&K.

Meanwhile, District Srinagar won 1st place, while District Jammu bagged 2nd place and District Samba claimed 3rd place.

Earlier, the players presented Wushu demonstration which was appreciated by the audience.

The special guests were Sohit Sharma, Atul Pangotra and Ajay Paul Gill.

Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh, Asian Games medallist and District Secretaries of Wushu Association of J&K were felicitated by the chief guest on the occasion.

Maqsood Rather, Kamal Kishore, Nisar Ahmed Mir, Jabeena Akhtar, Ajaz Hassan, Ajaz Ahmed Pala, Fasil Ali Dar, Charan Singh, Sachin, Yash Pal, Mudasir Ahmed, Muzamil, Shujat Pahalwan, Murtaza and Mohammad Hussain were also present.

In the end, Kuldeep Handoo, Drauacharya Awardee and Chief Wushu Coach of India presented vote of thanks.

The proceedings of the closing ceremony were conducted by sports columnist and anchor, Rajesh Dhar.