DB directives in PIL seeking construction of international cricket stadium

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 31: In a PIL seeking immediate start of work on International Cricket Stadium at Bajalta soon after the release of already sanctioned amount of Rs 100 crore, Division Bench of High Court comprising Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi has directed all the stakeholders to present their representatives before the court on the next date completely briefed on the subject so that the court may take a final decision as to the location of the stadium, the release of necessary funds by the BCCI and the time schedule within which the stadium could be got constructed.

“The record of the writ petition reveals that the Government is ready to provide sufficient land for the construction of the cricket stadium in Jammu and for that purpose, land has also been earmarked. Advocate General was allowed time to get the land at Bajalata surveyed by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, if it is suitable for the construction of the cricket stadium from the stand-point of floods”, the DB observed.

“Advocate General placed on record a copy of the order dated 21.12.2017 issued by the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu constituting a committee of officers to survey the land at Bajalata. Subsequently, land comprised in Khasra Nos. 541 min and 546 min measuring 60 kanals in village Bain Baja was proposed as a site for the cricket stadium, probably for the reason that the land at Bajalata was found to be prone to flood. The BCCI was supposed to get this land inspected by the expert to decide about its suitability and to submit a report”, the DB further observed.

“It appears that despite this exercise, the matter regarding construction of a cricket stadium at Jammu is hanging since 2005 even when the Government on principle had agreed to lease 500 to 600 kanals of land and the BCCI to release Rs 100 crore for the purpose”, the DB said, adding “keeping the matter pending and simply asking the authorities to submit status reports and compliance reports would not serve any fruitful purpose”.

“Undoubtedly, cricket is a popular game in Jammu and as the things unfold, an exclusive stadium for it is necessary to promote the game of cricket for organizing national and international matches”, the DB said and directed all the stake-holders to present their representatives before the court on the next date completely briefed on the subject so that the court may take a final decision as to the location of the stadium, the release of necessary funds by the BCCI and the time schedule within which the stadium could be got constructed.

The DB directed Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to nominate a representative not below the rank of Deputy Secretary and the President of the Board of Cricket Control in India to send one of its members. The General Secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association shall be present along with the referred representatives before us personally on the next date of listing, the DB added.

DB further expected that on the next date, with the assistance of the officers/their representatives, the court will be in a position to take decision on all the aspects of the matter.