District Jammu Wushu Championship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 10: The District Jammu Wushu Championship concluded at Wushu Hall MA stadium, here today, wherein about 200 players from different Clubs and Schools participated.

Academy of Wushu Jammu was the overall champion, whereas Fight Club remained runner-up and AOW RS Pura as 2nd runner-up. Goutam Gupta was declared as the best fighter of the Championship.

Kuldeep Handoo (Dronacharya Awardee) and Brand Ambassdor Fit India Movememt was the chief guest and he distributed medals among the winners.

Earlier, the chief guest interacted with all the players. The players requested him to take up matter regarding setting up a National Academy or Centre of Excellence for Wushu in the UT J&K.

Kuldeep Handoo assured all the players that the Wushu Association of India and J&K had already taken up matter with Sports Ministry and J&K Sports Council for opening of Centre of Excellence in J&K.

District secretary Kamal Kishore presented vote of thanks and also thanked J&K Sports Council for its support for organising championship.

Atul Pangotra (International player) Sohit Sharma (Associate secretary WAJK), Balkar Singh (Wrestler) Arun Singh Charak (International player), Lalit Singh (International player), Abhishek Jamwal (International player) Ashi Jamwal (NIS Coach, Surya Bhanu Partap Singh (Asian Games Medalist) and Pankaj Raina (International player) were also present during the event.