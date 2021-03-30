District Hockey C’ship commences

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, Mar 30: District Hockey Championship for junior women (senior), organised by Hockey J&K, commenced here today.

In opening match, Sham Lal Hockey Club (W) trounced Power House Hockey Club (W) by 3-0 goals. Sanjana netted a goal in 15 minute of the game, whereas Sonika scored 2nd goal during 25th minute of the game and 3rd goal was secured by Abhilove in 48 minute of the match.

FJ Margray (Sub Inspector) was the chief guest of the match, whereas Nirdosh Kumar Manager Sports Stadium Poonch, Narjeet Singh (Retd ZPEO), Vijay Kumar (PEM), Amresh Kumar (PEM), Sourav Sharma, Matinderpal Singh and Ranveet, Navjot Singh (Hockey coaches), Pervaiz Malik Chairman EHSAAS Foundation Poonch and members of REK Association Poonch were also present during the event.

The match was officiated by technical panel including Shobit Tandon and Akash Sharma (umpires), while Harmeek Singh and Abhi Sharma were among part of technical table.

Tournament is being organised by Hockey Poonch under the aegis of Hockey J&K and sponsored by J&K Sports Council.

The championship is being organised under the supervision of Rajinder Singh Kuku general secretary Hockey India, Rajeev Sharma, Acting president Hockey J&K, Dr Taran Singh general secretary Hockey J&K, whereas Pawan Kumar and Mukesh Kumar (Hockey coaches) technical supervised the match.