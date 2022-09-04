District Budgam Ball Badminton C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

Budgam, Sept 4: District Budgam Ball Badminton Championship organized by J&K Ball Badminton Association concluded at SAMIE Beerwah here today.

Five clubs took part in the championship with overwhelming participation of 160 players from clubs, institutions and colleges of District Budgam.

Syed Rouf Principal of SAMIE Higher Secondary School Beerwah Budgam, Abdul Rashid Dar Lecturer DIET Beewarh, Farooq Ahmad Sheikh ZPEO Beewarh and District Secretary distributed the medals and certificates among the winners and runners-up of the event.