DIG inaugurates J&K Masters Inter-State Cricket C’ship

*Delhi Giants, J&K Senior script wins

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept . 23: Delhi Giants and J&K Seniors registered emphatic wins to stay alive in the J&K Masters Inter State Cricket Championship, which got underway at University Cricket Ground Jammu, here today.

Earlier, Vivek Gupta DIG Jammu in presence of SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli, SSP Traffic Dr Kushal Sharma, SSP RK Bhat, SSP Haseeb Ur Rehman, Director Jammu University Daud Iqbal, Shahid Parvez former Ranji Player, Chief Prosecuting Officer Rajesh Gill, Vivek Suri, Avinash Kumar, Ashish Singh secretary Veterans Cricket JK inaugurated the championship.

The DIG lauded the efforts of the organizing committee in conducting this mega Cricket event at Jammu by involving senior national & international cricketers with the sole aim to promote sports culture and to inspire youth in sports so that they stay away from drugs and other illegal activities. He also appreciated co-partners of the championship for making this championship a gala event.

In the first match Delhi Giants defeated MP Legends by 67 runs. Batting first Delhi Giants scored 242 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the allotted 30 overs with Gaurav Khurana 88 runs and Dheeraj kumar 50 runs. From the bowling side, Ajay Diwedi took 3 wickets for his team.

In reply M.P Legends could not chase the target and managed to score 175 runs thus lost the match by 67 runs. Rajinder Bhoomla scored 36 runs, Sanjay Chobey scored 35 runs while Dinesh Sharma made 33 runs for his team. From the bowling side Raju Arora took 4 wickets and RaJan Sharma took 3 wickets. Gourav Khurana was adjudged as man of the match for his brilliant batting.

In the second match, J&K Seniors scripted a comfortable win against Mumbai Masters by 34 runs. Batting first J&K Seniors made 167 runs for the loss of 2 wickets. Pardeep Bali made unbeaten 81 runs while Haseeb ul Rehman scored unbeaten 64 runs. From the bowling side Sandeep and Dinesh shared 1 wicket each.

In reply Mumbai Masters managed to score 133 runs for the loss of 6 wickets with Makrand kulkarni 47 runs and dinesh 38 runs. From the J&K seniors Raj kumar took 3 wickets while Rajesh Gill and haseeb Ur Rehman took 1 wicket each.

The proceedings of the inaugural function were conducted by the renowned commentator RP Singh whereas the matches were officiated by Amit Gupta, Ashok Kumar and Amit.