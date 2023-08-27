Different sporting events held at Jammu, Kishtwar

National Sports Week

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 27: Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council organized different activities under National Sports Week celebrations in both Urban and Rural areas of Jammu and Kishtwar districts.

The different teams from the sports council organized a series of sports activities in Fencing, Athletics, Basketball and Football at different venues of Jammu and Kishtwar.

“Kishtwar’s Chatroo area witnessed this kind of sporting event for the first time in history and we hope that Sports Council will liasion with other authorities to promote sports in far flung areas” said Mohd. Salim, a veteran player, retired from the Army.

Ashok Singh, Divisional Sports Officer Jammu encouraged the participants to participate in sports activities to stay fit, healthy and disciplined.

Earlier proceedings of the day at Jammu were conducted by HPM Fencing Dr G. Naga Subriumanian who highlighted the role and contributions of Hockey legend Major Dhayan Chand at Olympics.