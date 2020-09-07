DGYSS inaugurates IZDL cricket tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

DODA, Sept 7: Director General Youth Services and Sports J&K, Dr Saleem-ul-Rehmaan today inaugurated Inter Zonal District Level (IZDL) U-14 Boys cricket tournament at Sports Stadium here with strict adherence of related SOPs and guidelines.

About five teams from various parts of the district are participating in the tournament.

The inaugural match was played between Doda Zone and Bhalla Zone in which Doda Zone thrashed Bhalla Zone by 90 runs.

The matches were officiated by Vinod Kumar PEM, Mudasir Maqbool PET, Ifroz Hussain PET, Ravinder Singh PET, Imran Tasaduq PEL, Abdul Haq PEM and Majid Aslam PEM.

DYSSO Doda, Jaffar Hussain Sheikh and In-charge ZPEO, Kishori Lal Thakur were also present during the function.

DGYSS also distributed sports items among the teams.