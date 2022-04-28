DGP rewards Chess Champion

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 28: Soham Kamotra who has won gold medal in recently held MPL National U-18 Open Chess Championship at Tamil Nadu called on Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh at PHQ here, today.

The DGP congratulated Soham Kamotra for his outstanding achievement and hoped that he would continue to bring laurels to UT and the Nation in future as well.

The DGP sanctioned a cash reward of Rs 10,000 with a commendation certificate in favour of Chess Champion and assured him all possible support to excel in the field.

Soham Kamotra created history by becoming first Chess player of J&K to win this championship by winning first place. MPL National Under-18 Open Chess Championship was held at Tamil Nadu from April 18 to 23.

About 140 players from 18 States participated in the championship wherein Soham Kamotra won the Gold medal along with cash prize of Rs 90000 and a glittering trophy for this achievement. He won eight games and drew three games and didn’t lose any game. The event was sponsored by the Government of India for World, Asian and Commonwealth events.

Spl DGP Crime J&K, A.K. Choudhary, Manu Gupta and Anil Mahajan were present on the occasion.