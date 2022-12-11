DFA beats J&K Bank Academy in Football

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 11: DFA Udhampur trounced J&K Bank Academy by 3 goals to nil in the ongoing Christmas Gold Cup Football Tournament, organised by All J&K Sports and Culture Welfare Association at GGM Science College Ground, here today.

The first goal was secured by Sumit Sharma in 12th minutes, while 2nd and 3rd goals were netted by Jatinder Singh and Sunil in the 18th and 33rd minutes of the game for the winning team. The yellow card was issued to Nitin of J&K Bank Academy in the 11th minute of the game.

Yousaf Dar, 1st international player of the J&K was the chief guest, while Ashok Kumar Sharma, Ramesh Chande, Narinder Gupta, former members of Sports Council, David Masish, Yousaf Don, Kamal Kumar, Peter and others were present during the event.

The referees of the match were Rocky, Ajay Singh, Aman and Ricky.

Jammu United FC will lock horns with Lone Star FC Srinagar tomorrow at the same venue.