Dehar Premier League commences

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, May 25: Chairman of Block Development Council Bufliaz, Shafiq Mir inaugurated a month long Dehar Premier League, here today.

About 30 teams from Poonch and Rajouri districts are taking part in this championship.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dehar meadow is situated in Bufliaz block and it has no road connectivity which takes about one and half hour to reach at the destination by foot.

While speaking on the occasion, Shafiq Mir appreciated the local youth for organising such type of the championship in a far flung area of the district which channelized the energy of the youth towards positive direction.

Mir termed this tournament a great change in the area and minds of the youth saying that this area had been a safe haven for militants in the past and organised such a big event that to without any sort of Govt help by the local youth is appreciable.

Mir appealed to the Government to develop sports infrastructure in the area to keep them away from the drug menace.