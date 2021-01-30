DDC distributes Table Tennis kits among schools

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KUPWARA, Jan 30: District Development Commissioner (DDC), Kupwara, Imam Din today distributed Table Tennis kits among principals of 28 Higher Secondary Schools (HSS) in presence of ADC Kupwara, Nazir Ahmad Lone and District Youth Services & Sports Officer.

On the occasion, the DDC said that the games are useful in shaping the overall personality of the children adding that the availability of sports equipment in schools will facilitate the students to play well.

The DDC directed the Sports officer to issue the calendar of gaming activities to be conducted by the department during the year.