DC flags off Arunachal-Ladakh Friendship Car Rally

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KARGIL, Jan 30: Government of India is focused on developing Kargil as a winter tourist destination as well a promoting it as an Adventure sports hub.

This was stated by the Deputy Commissioner and CEO, LAHDC, Kargil Baseer ul Haq Choudhary While flagging off the Arunachal Ladakh friendship Car Rally from Kargil to leh.

Baseer Ul haq Chowdhary said that it’s the special focus and intention of the Government of India that two Union Minster Camped here for two sperate national level events, and now this Friendship Car rally sponsored by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Sports under Fit India Movement shows the sincerity of the Government.

He further requested the participants to share their experience with the World about the beauty and potential of Kargil Ladakh as a tourist destination.

Director Sports Government of Arunachal while talking to AIR News said that the hospitality, location and uniqueness of Kargil in Ladakh is worth experiencing and he assured that the message of the people of Kargil and their love shown to the participants from Arunchal whether it be in Leh, Kargil, Drass or even in small villages will be shared with the people of Arunachal and will urge them to see this beautiful part of the country.

Pema Sonam Director International Friendship Car Rally Association (IFCRA) said that, the motive of the Rally was to strengthening and reconnecting the age-old historical linkages, cultural and linguistic affinities between the Union Territory of Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh which has started and will further strengthen in the coming years.

Shah Nawaz Var the Chairman of Ladakh Adventure Sports thanked the Union Minister for Sports Kiren Rijiju and Union Minister for Tourism Prahlad Singh Patil on behalf of the people of Kargil for organizing such national level events in Kargil district to promote Kargil as the adventure destination of India and urged upon the people to see the potential of Kargil in a broader way rather than a war zone.

The Rally will cover snow bashing at Humbotingla, Aryan Cultural Display at Darchiks Garkone, and will conclude in Leh.

Earlier, the tribute was paid to the martyrs at Kargil War Memorial Drass.