DC visits Cricket Stadium Sonawar

*Takes on-site review of arrangements for I-Day Celebrations

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 30: In connection with celebration of forthcoming Independence Day-2022, the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today visited Cricket Stadium Sonawar to take on site review of the arrangements/ preparatory activities to be put in place by the respective Departments.

At the outset, the DC along with Officers went around the Stadium pavilion and VIP gallery to have first hand appraisal of the preparatory activities. He took onsite review of the arrangements to be put in place for smooth conduct of Independence Day celebrations.

While chairing a meeting on the occasion, the DC directed the officers of all concerned Departments to ensure all preparations regarding various facilities including seating arrangements, cultural programmes, march past parade, transport and parking facilities, power supply, deployment of medical and first aid and fire and emergency teams, installation of PAS.

Besides Media management, security related matters and entry of VVIPs, VIPs and other participants were also discussed.

The DC also stressed on making fool-proof security arrangements in and around the stadium to ensure hassle-free celebrations of the function. He also enjoined upon the officers to maintain close coordination with each other for holding the function smoothly.

Regarding parking for vehicles, the DC asked the officers of the traffic department to assess the capacity of the parking slots identified for the event and formulate an action plan so that the maximum number of vehicles of the dignitaries and other participants coming to attend the function are accommodated.

While SMC authorities were asked to ensure that all washrooms are functioning properly, besides establishing mobile toilets at the venue on August 15. They were also asked to take measures for dog menace around the venue.

The DC also stressed on making elaborate arrangements of dewatering pumps to tackle water logging, if any caused due to rainfall on the occasion of Full dress rehearsal proceedings and the mega event on 15th August.