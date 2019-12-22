Clmrat FC lifts 13th Christmas Gold Cup Football title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 22: Scripting solitary goal win over J&K Bank Academy in the summit clash, Clmrat Football Club lifted the title trophy of 13th Christmas Gold Cup Football Tournament, organised by All J&K Christian Welfare Association, under the aegis of the Jammu and Kashmir Football Association (JKFA) at GGM Science College Football ground, here today.

The players of both the teams showed extraordinary Soccer skills and displayed the game which was amalgam of offence and defence. However, Vivek Pal Singh was the goal scorer for the winners, who netted the goal in 52nd minute of the match.

Member Parliament, Jugal Kishore Sharma was the chief guest on the occasion, while senior BJP leaders Yudhvir Sethi and Priya Sethi were the guests of honour.

Prominent among others who were present on the occasion included Zamir Ahmed Thakur, President JKFA; SM Gill, Ex MLC; Surinder Singh Bunty, Prabhat Singh, Narinder Gupta, David Masih, Feastus Sotra and Yousuf Don, Organising Secretary of the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Jugal Kishore lavished praise on the organisers for holding the event in a befitting manner and assured them that the next edition of the tournament will be bigger and better as for as the facilities and hype is concerned.

The guests of honour also spoke on the occasion and stressed on organising more such events to promote sports in Jammu and Kashmir.

The chief guest and the guests of honour distributed prizes among the winners and runners-up teams on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Manik Bandral, owner of Clmrat Club and Rakesh Khanna, Coach lauded the efforts of players and the management for this achievement.