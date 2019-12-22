Sanand bags Jr Billiards title, Umar wins double title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 22: Ace cueist Umar ul Islam won Junior Snooker and Sub Junior Billiards titles, while Sanand Sharma lifted the title trophy of the Junior Billiards Tournament in the ongoing mega Snooker and Billiards event at Billiards Hall, MA Stadium, here.

In Junior Billiards final, Sanand Sharma defeated Ananya Mahajan 3-2 (50-40, 45-50, 50-42, 46-50, 50-38), while in Sub Junior Billiards tile clash, Umar ul Islam trounced Vansh Gupta 2-0 (50-45, 50-40).

In Junior Snooker final, Umar ul Islam got the better of Veer Singh Slathia 3-0 (55-30, 67-55, 49-42).

Out of the three summit clashes, the Junior Billiards final between Sanand and Ananya was a close contest and a treat to watch.

According to the organisers, the competition in senior group will begin tomorrow.