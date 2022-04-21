Clinical J&K thrashes Sikkim by 8 wkts in low scoring match

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 21: Clinical Jammu and Kashmir thrashed out of sorts Sikkim by eight wickets in a low scoring match of the BCCI’s Senior Womens T20 Trophy at ACA Stadium, Barsapara, today.

Earlier, winning the toss and batting first, Sikkim batters failed to show application and grit against disciplined J&K bowlers, who bowled with nagging line and teasing length to plot their collapse.

Sikkim managed to score paltry 67 runs in 20 overs, losing 7 wickets in the process. Purni Maya Guruny (19), Tshering Ongmu Lepcha (16) and Samahita (11) were the main scorers.

For J&K, Sarla Devi was the pick of the bowlers, who took 3 wickets by conceding 17 runs in her 4 overs, while skipper Sandhya Sayal, Nadia Chowdhary and Rubia Syed claimed 1 wicket each.

In reply, J&K chased the requisite target easily in 15.3 overs, losing 2 wickets in the process, thus won the match by 8 wickets. Sarla Devi top scored with 24 runs off 49 balls, studded with 4 boundaries, while Bhawandeep Kour contributed 14 off 21 balls. Bushra Ashraf remained unbeaten on 18 runs off 16 balls including 2 fours, while Rubia Syed contributed unbeaten 15 runs off just 7 balls, studded with 2 massive sixes including the winning shot.

Maniza Mumtaz was the only successful bowler from Sikkim, claiming one wicket.

J&K will take on formidable Pondicherry inthe next outing at Amingaon Cricket Stadium, Guwahati tomorrow.