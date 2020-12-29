Chrangoo Memorial Cricket Tourney commences

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 29: CL Chrangoo Memorial Cricket tournament, being organised by Whites Cricket Club in memory of legendry Cricket personality Late CL Chrangoo, commenced at Country Cricket Ground Amb Gharota, here today.

The tournament was inaugurated by Vijay Bakaya, former MLC and Sukhnandan Choudhary, former Minister in the presence of Amrit Wattal, Vikas Koul, Rajeev Pandita, Abay Bakaya and Sanjay Dhar, whereas the tournament is being organised under the supervision of Deepak Fotedar, Manager of the Club.

The inaugural match was played between Whites Cricket Club (WCC) Srinagar and Game Changers RS Pura wherein former defeated later by five wickets.

Game Changer won the toss and decided to bat first. Batting first Game Changers scored 134 runs by losing five wickets in stipulated 20 overs. Kanav made highest score of 61 runs while Jatinder and Ankush contributed 39 and 16 runs respectively. From bowling side, Junaid took three wickets while Ashiq and Aaqib bagged one wicket each.

In reply, WCC Srinagar chased the target by losing only five wickets and thus won the match by five wickets. Junaid made highest 48 runs, whereas Vineet, Suhail and Mustaq contributed 19, 17 and 17 runs respectively. From Game Changer Ankaj took two wickets and Sahil Lotra & Govind shared one wicket each.

Junaid Bashir was declared as man of match.

Arun Bakshi and Gharu Ram acted as umpires.

The 2nd match was played between WCC Blue and Eagle CC wherein WCC blue emerged winner by defeating Eagle with four wickets.

Eagle CC won the toss and decided to bat first. Batting first, Eagle CC scored 146 runs by losing eight wickets in stipulated 20 overs. Sanjay made 37 runs, whereas Raman and Anil contributed 33 and 24 runs respectively. From bowling side, Anoop and Vishal clinched two wickets each while Anuj bagged one wicket.

In reply, WCC chased the target by losing only six wickets in 19.3 overs. Shubam made highest score of 49 runs, while Ashish, Vikas, Aryan and Anoop made 27, 16, 15 and 12 runs respectively. From bowling side, Ankush took three wickets while Pradeep bagged one wicket.

Shubam Sharma was declared as man of the match.

Gharu Ram and Rajesh Raina were umpires and Bharat acted as scorer of the match.