Body Building team leaves for Nat’l

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 21: A 17 member team of J&K Bodybuilding team left for 14th Mr India Senior National Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship, scheduled to be held at Ludhiana from December 23 to 25.

Earlier, the selected team was also screened by the screening committee at MA Stadium, wherein officials and members of J&K Sports Council and Body Building Association J&K (BBAJK) were present.

Team: Vimal Jit, Nikhil Lachotra, Shiv Charan, Gourav Gupta, Mohd Javid, Nirbhaya Singh, Rishabh, Deepak Sharma, Abhishek Sharma, Vipul Jamwal and Dharmesh.

Team for fitness physique: Vivek Sharma, Harish Shama, Kunal Verma, Nitin Mahaldev, Saksham Dhotra and Abhishek Sharma. Rajesh Dutta BBAJK, Sanjay Bali and Ajit Singh will accompany the team as manager and coach.

Other officials including Nusrat Gazala CSO, Ashok Singh Divisional Sports Officer, Satish Gupta, Manager Indoor Stadium and SP Singh, Manager Stadium were present during the event.