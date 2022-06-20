BJD Bodybuilding C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 20: BJD Bodybuilding Championship in Men Classic Physique was organized at Manhas Sabha Paloura, here today.

The championship was jointly organized by Narinder Singh Manhas, Pankaj Dutta, Deeepak Anand, Goni, Vijay Singh and Vicky Mehra in which a large number of bodybuilders participated.

Former MLA and senior BJP leader Shiv Dev Singh was the chief guest, while Councillor Ashok Singh, Councillor Surinder Sharma and Councillor Tara Chand were the guests of honour on the occasion. They distributed medals and cash prizes to the winners. The overall winner was given a prize of Rs 21000 and a trophy.

The Junior Open Mr BJD trophy was won by Vishal Kotwal, while in the Senior Mr BJD Classic medal was secured by Sidhant Jamwal.

Other guests present were Rajesh Arora Mr World, Harpreet Singh Mr Asia, Ajay Jain-Mr India and Varinder Kumar-Mr India.

The chief guest complimented the organizers for the successful conduct of the championship, adding that holding of this championship was a step forward to encourage the sports culture for healthy society.

I have always believed that extra-curricular activities should be an indispensable part of every youth’s life, especially during his/her early academic years. “A sound mind lies in a sound body and so I want all the youths to be good at both studies and sports,” he said.

In Men’s physique below 5 feet 7inch, Manu Khajuria secured title, while in Men’s physique above 5feet 7 inch, Nitin Mahainder won the title and in Classic Open, Nitin Sharma clinched the title.