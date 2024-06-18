Bhurechak clinches Jai Raja Paidh Cricket Tourney

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 18: The highly anticipated final match of the Jai Raja Paidh Cricket Tournament concluded here today at Bhurechak Mini Stadium. 32 teams showcased exceptional talent and sportsmanship throughout the tournament.

Surinder Kumar, BDC Marh was the chief guest. He commended the players for their outstanding performances and emphasized the importance of sports in fostering a healthy and disciplined lifestyle. He encouraged the youth to stay away from drugs and make sports an integral part of their daily routine to maintain both mental and physical fitness.

In the final showdown, Bhurechak faced off against Praladpur. Bhurechak won the toss and elected to bat first, setting a challenging target of 106 runs for 10 wickets in 15 overs. Parladhpur, despite a strong effort, was all out for 74 runs in 13.1 overs, securing Bhurechak’s victory in the series. Laddi Singh of Bhurechak team was judged man of the match in the final whereas Ladda of Kanachack Jhiri was announced man of the series.