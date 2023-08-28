Basketball matches held

National Sports Week

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 28: J&K Master Game Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council organised the National Sports Week in the game of Basketball veteran’s players (Men & Women) at Mini Stadium Parade Ground, here today.

National Sports Week was organised with the guidance of Secretary Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul and Chief Sports Officer, Mohammad Hanif. The chief guest of the match was Akshay Khajuria Deputy Superintendent of Police (Joint Secretary) J&KMGAJ, Dheeraj Nagpal (General Secretary) J&KMGJ, Kapil Sagotra, Ashutosh Sharma and Ashok Singh (Divisional Sports Officer) were present there as a guest of honour.

The first match was played between Pratapgarh Basketball team and Billawar Basketball team in which Pratapgarh team emerged victorious by 21-19. In the Women’s category, the match was played between the Janipur Basketball team and Rehari Basketball team. The match was won by the Janipur Basketball team. Officials of the match were Veneet Pangotra and Rajesh.