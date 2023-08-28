Women’s Pencak Silat League concludes at Leh

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

LEH, Aug 28: Khelo India Women’s Pencak Silat League 2023 concluded here today. The championship was organised at Indoor Stadium Leh by Ladakh Pencak Silat Association in collaboration with District Youth Service and Sports Leh.

The ceremony was attended by Sports Secretary Ladakh, Ravindra Kumar as the chief guest along with Superintendent of Police (SP), Leh P.D Nitya as guest of honour. A total of 110 students from different schools, colleges and clubs from Leh district participated in the league.

General Secretary, Ladakh Pencak Silat Ladakh, Shanaz Parveen mentioned that the sports is new to Ladakh and in the span of 4 years around 35 players participated at the National level, All India University games, and All India police games and got many laurels to Ladakh.