Balwinder, Sham, Amarjeet shine at Tuffman Chandigarh Half Marathon

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 23: Around 50 runners from Jammu Runners Group and Jammu Athletes Club participated in the first edition of Tuffman Chandigarh Half Marathon held at Chandigarh.

The event was organized by Tuffman India at Chandigarh where around 1800 runners from all over India participated in various race categories of 21.097, 10 and 5 kilometers.

Among runners from Jammu, Balwinder Singh ranked overall third in 21 kms. He was second in his age category of 18 to 30 years. He clocked 1:18:55 hrs. Sham Suri bagged second spot in 51 and above age category clocking 1:47:46 hrs. He was followed by Amarjeet Singh Jeetu with 1:48:01 hrs timing in the same category bagging the third slot.

Dr Dilawar Khan was one of the ambassadors of the event who also did pacing for 2:25 hours bus in half marathon.

Members of Jammu Athletes Club and Jammu Runners Group also took it as an opportunity to promote their upcoming event of 2nd edition of Jammu Half Marathon scheduled to happen on 10th of November 2019 at Jammu.

Jammu Athletes Club is the first club from Jammu to have organized a professionally managed half marathon in Jammu which was of international standards. The first edition of JHM was organised in November 2018 which was ranked 10th all India in MRR rankings.