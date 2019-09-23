GCW Parade, TBS JU, GDC Kathua emerge winners in Mime Competition

‘Rang Trang-Display Your Talent’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 23: Mime competition was conducted on the ninth day of ongoing ‘Rang Trang-Display Your Talent’, being organized by the Department of Students Welfare, University of Jammu, at Brigadier Rajinder Singh Auditorium, University of Jammu.

The first prize was won by GCW Parade. Second and third positions were secured by The Business School (TBS) JU and GDC Kathua respectively. Dr Meghna Dhar was the Teacher In-charge of the event.

Prof Jasbir Singh, Dean Students Welfare, Prof Yash Pal Sharma, Chairman, Campus Cultural Committee, Prof Anupama Vohra, Co-Chairperson, Campus Cultural Committee, Prof Alka Sharma, Prof Vinay Chauhan alongwith jury members Digvijay Singh and Sanjeev Gupta felicitated the winners.

The event was coordinated by Mansi Mantoo (Media Officer), Ifra Kak (Cultural Officer) and Sumeet Sharma (Drama Instructor). Meenakshi, Shahraza, Vaishali, Sahil and Alisha looked after the hall management.

Tomorrow, the event of skit would be conducted at Brigadier Rajinder Singh Auditorium, University of Jammu from 10 am onwards.