Babu Jagjivan Ram tournament gets underway

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 11: Sheregarh beat MCC Awantipura while Bhagwati team trounced GMC by five wickets and 21 runs respectively in the ongoing Babu Jagjivan Ram T20 Cricket Tournament, sponsored by Abhinav Ayurveda YouTube Channel at MA Stadium, here today.

First match was played between MCC Awantipura and Sheregarh wherein MCC Awantipura emerged winner with five wickets. Sheregarh made 82 runs, whereas opponent team chased the target by losing only five wickets.

Sameer was declared as man of match who made 34 runs and clinched three important wickets.

In 2nd match of the tournament, Bhagwati team defeated GMC team by 21 runs. Vijay was awarded with man of the match trophy.

Anukul Bhagat, organising secretary of Udhampur ABVP unit was the chief guest of the event who presented man of the match trophies to players.