Athletics Championship on Nov 2, 3

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 30: Jammu District Athletics Association is organizing Jammu District Athletics Championship on November 2 and 3 at Government College for Women Gandhi Nagar here in U-14, U-16, U-20 and Senior Categories for both boys and girls.

The events in U-14 category will be 100 meters, 600 meters, Long Jump and Shotput, in U-16 will be 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters, 1000 meters, Long Jump and Shotput, in U-20 will be 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters, 800 meters, 1500 meters, Long Jump and Shotput and in Open Category will be 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters, 800 meters, 1500 meters, 5000 meters, Long Jump and Shotput.

All the eligible athletes who are desirous to take part in the championship may kindly contact to Tejinder Singh (9419153980), Vinod Bhatia (9796819575) and Ramesh Sharma (9419796769) alongwith Date of Birth Certificate, Aadhar Card and two photographs at 8 am on November 2, 2019.