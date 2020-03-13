Arnas lifts Reasi District Inter-Block Cricket title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

REASI, Mar 13: Scripting a narrow victory by 5 runs over Pouni Block in the summit clash, Arnas Block lifted the title trophy of the District Level Inter-Block Cricket Tournament, which concluded at General Zorawar Singh Stadium at SMVDSB Sports Complex, Katra, here.

The Tournament was organized by the Department of Youth Services & Sports Reasi in collaboration with JK Sports Council.

Jivtesh Singh, District Treasury Officer Reasi was the chief guest on the concluding ceremony, who presented a cash prize of Rs 20,000 and cricket kit to the winning team of Arnas block and Rs 10,000 and cricket kit to the runners-up team.

Speaking on the occasion, the DTO motivated the players and advised them to take part in sports activities with sporting spirit.

District Youth Services and Sports Officer, Reasi, Subash Chander Bharadwaj was also present on the occasion.

The tournament was organized under the chairmanship of Indu Kanwal Chib, Deputy Commissioner Reasi.

Earlier, batting first, Arnas Block set a target of 92 runs for the rivals. Kamaljeet top scored with 42 runs, while Sarabjeet contributed 18 runs to the total. From Pouni, skipper Ankush was the pick of the bowlers, who took 3 important wickets.

In reply, Pouni block fell short of 5 runs despite a brilliant star by the openers, who scored 45 runs in just 5 overs. Ravi and Anil took 3 wickets each from Arnas Block.

The matches were officiated by a technical panel of experts including Opinder Singh, Goutam Kundal, Vikas Sharma and Vijay Manhas, under the supervision of Pardeep Kumar.