Army Public School Damana organizes ATL Community Exchange Programme

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 5: With an aim to give exposure to the children of nearby community and share the resources of the school, APS Damana organized ATL Community Exchange Programme in the school premises as a part of AWES Raising Day Celebrations.

In the benign initiative, the school invited staff and students of Government Middle School Parwah to visit Atal Tinkering Lab of the school. The foremost idea of organizing the programme was to extend a helping hand to the other students and create learning modules which can be leveraged by them. It also intends to serve a platform for the promotion of collaborative hubs of learning and to empower students with the 21st Century skills of creativity, innovation, design thinking, social and cross-cultural collaboration and ethical leadership.

A group of 25 students along with two teachers of GMS Parwah visited the school campus.

The event commenced with the lighting of lamp by Pushpinder Kaur, Principal APS Damana along with Vice Principal Shallu Kapoor, staff and students of GMS Parwah. The school choir enthralled the gathering with its mellifluous song.

In the opening address, Pushpinder Kaur, Principal APS Damana motivated the students to stay focused about their aims and goals and always implement their creative ideas in an interesting and experiential way. The Students and Educators of GMS Parwah visited ATL of the school wherein the resplendent array of projects and models prepared by students of APS Damana were showcased.

The guest students were encouraged to visit all the exhibits and working models on display in the ATL.

With great elation, the students showed their keen interest in the game devised by Devansh Sharma (VI) using Scratch Coding and Drone prepared by Ayushman Koul and Vansh of class XII. Furthermore, the students of GMS Parwah were divided into two groups wherein they were given opportunity of hands on practice to make Power Point Presentation with their names and insert animations in it.

The programme culminated with presentation of vote of thanks by Narinder Singh, PGT Computer Science followed by light refreshment.