Army organizes Volleyball match at Malpur

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 21: Indian Army organized ‘Quami Ekta Volleyball match at Malpur in Akhnoor, here today.

The local youth of Panchayat Malpur and others along with eminent personalities from the area were invited for the friendly match.

The match was organized between the team of Government Degree College Akhnoor and Malpur Fighter (team of local youth). Both the teams’ players displayed their talent, discipline and team spirit during the match but the match was won by the Malpur Fighters.

The event was also meant for encouraging the young minds to participate in constructive and nation building activities. Youth present during the match assured the Indian Army that they will act as ambassadors to promote peace and harmony in society.