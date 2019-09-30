Army conducts Sports Festival

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

RAJOURI, Sept 30: In the series of efforts towards promoting sportsmanship and to find potential candidates for evaluation under sports quota, the Indian Army unit conducted a ‘Sports Festival’ at Kalakot for the youth of the region.

Various competitions were held to include Volleyball, Kabaddi, Wrestling, Athletics, Kho-Kho and Musical Chair. More than 650 players including boys and girls participated actively in the event.

The aim of conducting the Sports Festival was to channelize the energy of the youth, boost competitive skill and sportsmanship.

Deputy General Officer Commanding, Counter Insurgency Force (Uniform) was the chief guest for the closing ceremony of the Sports Festival. The chief guest felicitated the winners of various competition with prizes.

While addressing the participants, the chief guest emphasized on the fact that sports plays a very important role in character building and highlighted that a healthy body is house for healthy mind.

Speaking on the occasion, the representatives of civil administration expressed their gratitude towards Indian Army for taking care of the people of remote villages and promoting sportsmanship in the youth of the region.