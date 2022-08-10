Arihaant wins Bronze in Asian Games for Children

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 10: Arihaant Mahajan of Jammu and Kashmir shined in the 7th International Children of Asia Games and clinched the Bronze medal for India, held in Russia.

On his return to Jammu from Russia along with his coach Ritika Slathia, Station Director Jammu, Uchit Singhal and Youth Congress Sports Cell gave a rousing welcome to them and complemented Arihaant Mahajan for winning the Bronze medal for India in the Games.

The Congress youth wing president Uday Bhanu Chib along with Ranjodh Singh, chairman of the Sports Cell (JKPYC) honoured the Arihaant Mahajan and his coach Ritika Salathia on his arrival at Railway Station Jammu, followed by a Tiranga rally was also held to celebrate his victory by winning medal for India.

Uday Chib and Ranjoot Singh congratulated the parents as well as the coaches of the young boy for the laurels he brought to the Union Territory.