APS students excel in Olympiad exams

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, June 12: Students of Army Public School (APS) Bari Brahamna brought laurels and accolades to the organisation by outshining in different categories of Silverzone Olympiad exams.

Aarav Dogra of Class 3rd has shown his calibre by accomplishing Rank first in Smart Kid GK Olympiad, Olympiad of English Language, International Olympiad of Science and International Informatics Olympiad.

Bhavik Ahlawat of Class-2nd has also shown his exceptional performance by securing Rank first in International Olympiad of Mathematics and Olympiad of English Language.

Vihaan Sharma of Class-4th got Rank first in Olympiad of English Language.

Principal, Neeta Rawal congratulated all the winners and encouraged all the teachers to motivate all the students to participate in such competitions as it will improve their intellect and equip them with 21st century competitive skills.