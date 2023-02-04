APS Samba, Kaluchak, Miran Sahib celebrate Annual Sports Day

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 4: Army Public School Samba, Kaluchak and Miran Sahib today celebrated its Annual Sports Day with great pomp and show in their School premises.

At Samba, the opening ceremony was graced by Brig DKR Gautam, Cdr 168 Inf Brigade and Chairman APS Samba as the chief guest and Ashu Gautam, the First lady of the Brigade as guest of honour, besides the parents, students and officers of the Samba Military Station were present during the event.

Sanjeev Pradhan, Principal of the School, in his school report highlighted the importance of games and sports in students’ life. The meet was declared open by the chief guest by releasing colourful balloons followed by a beautiful welcome song presented by the scholars of the School.

The winners of various competitions were awarded with medals and certificates by the chief guest for their sports achievements.

At APS Kaluchak, the event was declared open by chief guest, Brig GPS Johal, Chairman APS Kaluchak in presence of School staff and students.

The annual School report was read by the Principal, Hem Lata Vishen and brought to fore the achievements of the students. The Principal also presented the Principal’s vision for the progress of the School.

The meritorious students in academics and extra-curricular activities were felicitated. Around 72 medals and prizes were awarded to the winners of various events and achievers.

At APS Miran Sahib, the sports event was started with Ganesh Vandana, followed by Yogic exercises, dumbbell exercises, aerobics, Bhangra were organized during the event. Colonel Priyank Priyadarshi ,CO 12 JAK Rifle was the chief guest on the occasion.

The annual school report was presented by School Principal Ritu Sharma by highlighting the achievements of the students. The best house trophy for the session was won by Zorawar House in the senior wing and Somnath House, in primary wing.

The meritorious teachers of the school were also felicitated by the School Management on the occasion.