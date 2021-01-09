All Stars Jourian enters semi-finals

Shaheed Lt Thakur Dass Memorials Cricket Tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 9: All Stars Jourian beat Jourian Warriors with big margin of 106 runs and entered in semi-finals of Shaheed Lieutenant Thakur Dass Memorials Cricket Tournament, being played at Government Higher Secondary School Akhnoor, here today.

Jourian Warriors won the toss and decided to bowl first. Batting first, All Stars Jourian scored161 runs by losing six wickets in stipulated 20 overs. Jatin Wadhwan made 56 runs, whereas Rahul Sharma, Nitin Verma and Yogesh contributed 25, 36 and 21 runs respectively. From bowling side, Arvind and Randeep Singh shared three wickets each.

In reply, the Jourian Warriors failed to chase the target and bundled out at 55 runs in 12.1 overs. Randeep Singh made 14 runs while no other batsman made double figure runs. From bowling side, Raghuraj Singh and Vikram shared one wicket each, while Yogesh, Akash, Jatin, and Vibrant shared two wickets each.

Jatin Wadhvan was declared as man of the match for his excellent performance with bat, whereas Dayal Singh & Vikas Bali were umpires and Rohit & Sushil acted as scorers of the match.

Advocate DP Langer was the chief guest on the occasion. The tournament is being organized by Akhnoor Sports Club under the overall supervision Kr SS Langeh (Gen Secy District Jammu JKCA) and Vishnu Kant (Chairman Thakur Dass Memorial Cricket Tournament).