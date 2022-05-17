Ajote Warriors wins Poonch Premier League title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, May 17: Ajote Warriors emerged winners of Poonch Premier Cricket League by defeating Poonch Thunders by 3 wickets and lifted the title, organised by the Indian Army at Pritam Stadium, here.

A total of seven teams from different parts of the Poonch district participated in the tournament which commenced on May 11 and concluded today.

Rydham Sharma of Poonch Thunders was declared as man of the tournament, while best players from the tournament were selected to form Poonch district team which will further participate in White Knight Premier League-2022, scheduled to be held at Akhnoor in June where a total of ten teams from various districts of Jammu region will contest for the title.