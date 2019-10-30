After Junior Snooker, Ansh becomes Junior Billiards Champion

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 30: After clinching Junior Snooker title, Ansh Chopra became Champion in Junior Billiards, being organized during the ongoing 27th Sub Junior, Junior and Senior Billiards and Snooker Championship at Billiards Hall, MA Stadium, here today.

In the summit clash, Ansh Chopra beat Ananya Mahajan by straight 3-0 frames and becomes Junior Billiards Champion.

In the first frame, Ansh defeated Ananya by 51-23, whereas in the second frame, Ansh again registered win by 50-33. In the third frame, Ananya tried his level best but failed and lost the frame by just 2 points (50-48).

Earlier in the first semis, Ansh Chopra outplayed Stanzin Stobdan by 3-2 frames and in the second frame, Ananya Mahajan outclassed Rishab Arora by 3-1 frames.

It is pertinent to mention here that 27th Sub Junior, Junior and Senior Billiards and Snooker Championship is being organized by J&K Billiards and Snooker Association under the aegis of J&K State Sports Council.