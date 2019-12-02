Advisor Khan reviews functioning of YSS, JKSSC

*Inaugurates new Indoor Sports Complex

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 2: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan today stressed on fast track completion of ongoing and languishing projects of Youth Services & Sports (YSS) Department and J&K Sports Council to provide sportspersons of J&K a dependable infrastructure to realize their potential.

Advisor Khan was chairing a meeting convened to review the physical and financial progress on projects of the YSS and JKSC, here.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez, Director General, Youth Services & Sports, Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman, Secretary JK Sports Council, Dr Naseem Choudhary and other concerned.

During the meeting, the Advisor impressed upon the officers to finish all the works taken up by the twin departments at the earliest.

The Secretary Sports Council and DG Youth Services and Sports gave PowerPoint presentations on the functions of their respective departments and progress achieved on projects.

It was informed that several projects that were languishing for many years have been taken up under State Sector under JKIDFC scheme.

The meeting was informed that earlier the total capital budget of the state for sports sector was around Rs 11 Cr annually, which has now been increased manifold, crossing Rs 400 Cr, including the funds sanctioned for languishing as well as new sports infrastructure projects.

It was given out that sports infrastructure projects worth Rs 202 Cr are under execution at the school level, with J&K also being benefitted from PMDP projects of Rs 200 Cr, which are at various stages of completion.

The meeting was further told that the funds have been pooled by convergence of various schemes for developing at least one playfield in each Panchayat.

Earlier, in the morning today the Advisor inaugurated the new Indoor Sports Complex at MA Stadium in an impressive and well attended function.

Apart from the top brass officers of twin sports departments and a galaxy of other dignitaries, the Advisor was also accompanied by Financial Commissioner, Arun Kumar Mehta on the occasion.